Middletown expected to boost police, fire equipment to help battle coronavirus spread

Officials said Phoenix is offering a lower price, nearly 43% lower than retail price and lower than the state and national purchasing contracts.

The request for new turnout gear was not budgeted for 2020, and the Division of Fire is seeking a supplemental appropriation to make the purchase.

At its Nov. 17 meeting, council approved the purchase of new gas masks and headsets for the Division of Police from Pro-Tech of Berea, Ohio to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The cost of $34,770 was paid for through CARES Act funding.

The masks will help protect the officers from the virus, and the headsets will allow communication between officers to continue while wearing the gas masks. The Avon Protection filters that are used in these particular masks protect with 99.97% efficiency against the virus.

Council also approved the purchase of 82 Motorola APX 6000XE radios for $416,158 from Motorola Solutions, Inc. of Columbus.

Zimmerman said the Division of Fire currently contracts with Motorola for the fire radios. Motorola informed all departments in 2018 that the current software updated through Motorola will no longer be serviced and that future software updates could affect the function of the current radios, making them inoperable.

City staff recommended purchasing the new radios and associated equipment to reduce the exposure and potential spread of COVID-19.

The radios and speakers in the amount of $330,747.00 will be covered by the CARES Act funding, while the Division of Fire would cover the remaining associated equipment in the amount of $85,411.50 will be covered from its budget.