Middletown expanding DORA boundaries to include new brewery

To participate, a DORA wristband is purchased for $1 and is good for the entire day at every authorized establishment. The wristband enables a patron to obtain a DORA cup at each of the nearly dozen establishments participating in the program.

“The DORA has proven to be successful in Middletown,” Palenick said in his recommendation. “The city has been able to maintain public safety and sanitation in the area with limited problems or on-going concerns.”

He said the number of businesses within the DORA have continued to increase.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the DORA has allowed customers to take their beverages outside and be socially distant from others, while still supporting Middletown businesses,” he said.

Jeff Payne, executive director of Downtown Middletown Inc., said the expansion will open up new locations for additional downtown development.

“Bars try to be creative as possible and during the summer, they could have outdoor seating and tables,” he said. “They have had to struggle and they’ll continue to struggle.”

John Langhorne of the Swire Inn said business has been slow because of COVID-19. He said the business was doing well with its rear patio until the weather changed. While there are not a lot of people walking around now, Langhorne said he thinks the expansion is positive.

“It’s going to take awhile, and COVID-19 isn’t helping because bars do their best business after 10 p.m. (a state curfew set by Gov. Mike DeWine),” he said. “It works well on First Fridays.”

Monica Nenni, the co-owner of West Central Wine on Central Avenue, said the downtown DORA has been adding businesses and that the proposed expansion “is a great show of support for businesses to include in our downtown.

Nenni, who is also a Middletown City Council member, remains optimistic that things will get better once the pandemic ends.

“It’s an investment in the future of business in Middletown,” she said.