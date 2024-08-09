Middletown Council turns to city manager search, may ask voters to consider residency rule

Explore Lolli gets payout in retirement deal from Middletown city manager post

A last week’s meeting, Councilman Paul Horn said the first move is to place a charter amendment on the ballot concerning the city manager’s residency.

Currently the charter states “the city manager need not be a resident of the the city or state at the time of appointment but during his or her tenure in office shall reside within the city,” according to Cahall.

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka said it would fair to have citizens consider the charter change if the search is regional and would allow the city manager to live close but not necessarily in the city.

Ben Yoder, city law director, told council it was too late to get amendment on the ballot for November election. Council would have to consider placing the issue on the ballot in May.

Councilman Zack Ferrell said he is not interested in paying extra for special election.

Slamka expressed an interest in launching a national search for the next city manager, but Councilman Steve West II said he will vote down anyone from outside the region.

“I am not interested in a nationwide search. There is plenty of talent within a 50 to 75 (mile) radius of our area so the person is somebody we can personally vet.” West said

Horn wanted to know why there was a rush, pointing to the current talented city staff that can handle business until the right city manager is chosen.

“Why the hurry-up offense? We have to do this right,” Horn said.

Slamka said: “I was not in a hurry to get this done, I was wanting to know if we can tell the public what the steps are because people are curious. It sounds like the next step would be to put this on the ballot in the spring.”

The council will also be weighing options for hiring an agency to do the search and/or forming a committee of citizens to assist with the selection process.

In March 2022, Jim Palenick, who served as city manager for less than two years, and council signed a mutual separation agreement ending his tenure as the city’s leader and setting the stage for Lolli to take the position.