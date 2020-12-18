Middletown council hears update on local nonprofit’s workplace development efforts

A Middletown nonprofit updated city officials on its new approach to workforce development that was recently launched with city leaders.
Karin Maney, executive director of the Community Building Institute, told Middletown City Council on Tuesday that it launched Community Staffing Solutions, a product of CBI’s Employment Center program that started last year. CSS was launched last month to help meet the needs of businesses and workers.
Maney said the new program is already working with about eight people in its first month and hoped to increase to 50 in 2021. The program focuses on people who have barriers to employment and works to get them job placements in the area.
“We want to work with companies and other partners to target the people hardest to employ,” she said.
Maney said the program would help the needs of business by addressing the high turnover among employees, especially entry-level employees, which is a chronic and costly problem for many businesses. It will provide placed workers with the pre- and post-placement support they need to excel.
In addition, the program would provide jobseekers the hands-on support that helps remove barriers to long-term successful employment. The jobs would be in light manufacturing, warehouse, clerical, janitorial, child care, and food service positions.
She said the program would also provide ongoing coaching and job readiness training as well as other wrap-around resources to overcome barriers such as childcare, transportation, housing and utility assistance.
“There’s a lot of great businesses and opportunities to grow here in the Middletown area,” said Venois Pebbles, the program’s new manager. “With time, we’re going to develop excellent partnerships and contracts and be able to fill that need in the community.”
Amy Miller of OhioMeansJobs in Butler County, said while her office is located in Fairfield, she’s hoping to do more work in Middletown. In addition to OhioMeansJobs, Maney said the program is also partnering with StaffaNation of Fairfield to offer a larger bank of available jobs beyond Middletown as well as job coaching to clients.
Maney said the program is seeking continued financial support from the city through federal Community Development Block Grant program; and to promote the program to local businesses and the city’s website; and on the city’s electronic signs near the Interstate 75/Ohio 122 interchange.