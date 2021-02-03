Middletown considering 4 new fire stations with possible tax levy

He said the city has made no formal communication on this issue with anyone representing the Middletown Area Senior Center. The proposal was made based on previous information from senior center officials in January 2017 that they did not think they would seek another levy and would be self-sufficient.

A request for comment was left for the senior citizens center board president on Monday.

According to the Warren County Auditors office, the five-year senior center levy expires Dec. 31 and is expected to generate about $700,000 for the 2020 tax year.

Fire Chief Paul Lolli said there is a growing need for public safety services as new homes being built at Sawyers Mill and Renaissance.

“The current stations are hindering us,” Lolli said. “It’s not just about the physical buildings. We need to bring everything together and allow us to expand. Stations cost a lot. This would be a reinvestment in people, Middletown and the community.”

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Snively said none of the four current fire stations meet the requirements for an “essential building.” In 2017, the Division of Fire completed a strategic plan and pursued 75% of the recommendations.

However, none of the stations meet the state building code. They are at or nearing the critical failing point. Stations have cramped living and operational spaces, other structural and mechanical issues, and no sprinkler systems.

The city is proposing new fire stations to be located at the following locations: