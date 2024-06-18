Middletown condos proposed on land ordinally plotted in 1980; some residents opposed

The 1.02 acres will need council approval for a development map amendment and zoning change.

In 1980, the property was platted as a nine-unit condominium in part of the Emerald Green Condominiums, but it was was never developed and remains open land that is currently zoned R-4 for moderate to high-density residential development.

The proposed zoning change to a planned development district will feature three-unit condominiums with private access to Eaton Avenue. The condominiums are proposed to have a 30-foot front yard setback, a 30-foot rear yard setback, a 30-foot side yard setback to the property lines, and a 6-foot side yard setback for 12 feet total between the condos).

In the application submitted in February, Brandon described the development as “a high-end nine-unit condominium project” consisting of three buildings “each comprising a unique blend of ranch-style, two-story units with one-car garages.”

Per the city development code, the purpose of the planned development district is to provide an opportunity for creative and flexible land development where a base zoning district will not accommodate the proposed development but where the project will further the goals and policies of the master plan.

The city’s planning commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the plan after hearing reviewing the application and supporting materials submitted, and hearing testimonies from the applicants.

Residents have expressed opposition to development of the land with written and oral communication to the city.

A resident of Mallard Court said she is “strongly opposed” to building condos behind her house. Other residents say the neighborhood is quiet and peaceful and they enjoy the wildlife on the land.

A longtime resident of Eaton Avenue said she is opposed to the road being “opened up” for new development, stating it will cause noise and traffic in an neighborhood where “neighbors know each other and look out for each other.”

Included with city documents are five letters from residents opposed.