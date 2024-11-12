Middletown Community Foundation recognizes 2024 award recipients

Kiser had a dream to create a winter festival in downtown Middletown. She made that dream a reality in 2021 with the now-annual Holiday Whopla, which brings thousands of visitors to downtown, according to Sarah K. Nathan, executive director of the Middletown Community Foundation.

Under Kiser’s leadership, Holiday Whopla has become not just a place for families to skate, but a catalyst for local economic growth and community engagement. She also serves on the Board of Trustees of Abilities First and established a local chapter of Random Acts of Kindness, which fosters a culture of kindness, generosity, and civic responsibility.

The Mary Jane Palmer-Nunlist “I Love Middletown” Award honors the community’s “unsung heroes” who make significant contributions to Middletown’s quality of life without receiving much recognition. The 2024 recipient is Sam Ashworth.

Since moving to Middletown in 1964, Ashworth has been interested in local history. He served as executive director of the Middletown Historical Society from 1998 to 2007 and later as the president of the board of trustees for that society.

In addition, Ashworth has also served as board chairman of the Butler County Visitors Bureau and was member of the advisory committee of Heritage Hall in Hamilton. Currently, Ashworth is serving as the chairman of the Bicentennial Committee for the Miami-Erie Canal in 2025.

The Roland P. Ely Jr. President’s Award recognizes an individual whose long-term impact on the foundation has been meaningful. The honorees this year are Dan and Frances Sack.

Dan Sack is a past president of the board of trustees of the Middletown Community Foundation and stepped in as interim executive director several years ago. Fran Sack has been an active fundraiser, working alongside the foundation with the Women Enriching Lives group, which raises tens of thousands of dollars each year for early childhood initiatives.

The Sacks’ list of volunteer activities includes the creation of the Ohio Challenge, Middletown Symphony, the long-running Charity Ball, and ministry at Holy Family Parish.