Middletown Community Foundation names new executive director

Having more than 20 years of fundraising, nonprofit leadership and board and volunteer engagement experience, Robinson most recently served as the director of annual giving for the Beta Theta Pi Educational Foundation in Oxford. He also serves as a trustee and community grant chair for the McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital (TriHealth) foundation.

“I am honored to join the Middletown Community Foundation at such a pivotal time,” said Robinson. “This community’s generosity and spirit of collaboration are extraordinary, and I look forward to collaborating with donors, partners and residents to advance the foundation’s mission.”

Robinson is taking over for Sarah Nathan, who resigned as executive director in September after joining MCF in 2021. Her last day was Dec. 31.

“I’m grateful for the trust the Board of Trustees has placed in me,” Nathan said in a statement to Journal-News. “I’m proud of the work I’ve done here and excited about its future.”

Board Chair Elizabeth Ann Yauch said Robinson brings a “strong record” of growing donor support and engaging boards and volunteers.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary and look ahead to the foundation’s next chapter, Travis’s energy, vision, and commitment to this region will be tremendous assets,” she said.

MCF operates with three full-time employees and about 80 volunteers. The foundation was organized in 1976 as an off shoot of Middletown United Way.

In the past few years, MCF has consistently donated about $500,000 through a competitive grant program and another $500,000 through 120 scholarships to local high school students pursuing a higher education.