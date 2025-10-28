From challenge grant to $50M legacy: Middletown Community Foundation celebrates half a century of service

“Because that’s what it really is ... the hundreds of donors and friends and community members who love Middletown and choose through their voluntary giving to invest in Middletown to make (the city) great,” Nathan said.

Nathan, who will be resigning at the end of the year after four years in the position, said the event will also kick off the foundation’s 50th anniversary year in 2026.

Nathan is relocating to Maine and said is a “proud to have played a small role in this significant milestone” and is “confident in the foundation’s future.”

MCF was organized in 1976 as an off shoot of Middletown United Way.

It was “small and sleepy” for the first 10 years, according to Nathan, until Elliot and Mae Levey offered a challenge grant to the community of $1 million in 1987.

“Not only did the community respond generously to that $1 million match, but the community made pledges and gifts equaling $6.5 million,” Nathan said.

Now, Nathan said MCF is the “savings account” for the community and its endowed assets total about $50 million with an impact that is “everywhere.” In the past few years, MCF has consistently donated about $500,000 through a competitive grant program and another $500,000 through 120 scholarships to local high school students pursuing a higher education.

It was one of the first to sign on a sponsor of the Ohio Challenge balloon festival and continues to be a main sponsor. Investments have been made into early childhood education, including adding success liaisons in local schools and renovating classrooms.

Donations have contributed to Sorg Opera House renovations, programs at Middletown’s Community Building Institute, Atrium Medical Center Foundation CareFlight services, MidPointe Library System and many more.

Beth Yauch, MCF’s Board of Trustees chair, said it’s “hard to compare” grant recipients.

“They’re all different and the community needs all of it,” she said. “There’s not anything that I think is more important than the other.”

Yauch has served as the chair since January 2025 but held a board seat for six years before that.

She has worked with various charitable organizations, but there has been “nothing quite like” MCF due to how many lives the foundation has impacted.

MCF operates with three full-time employees and about 80 volunteers and also serves Trenton, Madison Twp., Monroe and Franklin.

Volunteers outside of the organization, who make significant impact on Middletown and surrounding communities, will be the “centerpiece” of MCF’s annual event at The Windamere.

Evan Dobrozsi will be honored with the Mary C. Maurer Volunteer of the Year Award, which recognizes “extraordinary generosity of time and spirit given to community service” to someone between the ages of 30 and 50.

“His volunteerism is really focused around community events,” Nathan said. “He’s a really all around great helper. If he’s asked to something, he will say yes.”

The award was established by 104-year-old Mary Maurer, who had the idea about 30 years ago to celebrate young people doing good in the community.

Dee Dee Mosko will be honored with the Mary Jane Palmer-Nunlist “I Love Middletown” Award.

Palmer-Nunlist was an involved community leader and business owner. When she passed away, her family and friends created the “I Love Middletown” award to honor “unsung heroes” who have impacted the city’s quality of life without being recognized for their effort, according to Nathan.

“It’s fun with this award because we always give it to people who don’t want the spotlight because they just want to serve,” Nathan said. “They don’t do it for the recognition.”

Mosko, this year’s recipient, is a retired nurse who has coordinated the Giving Tree with St. Vincent de Paul since 1986. She is now vice president and treasurer of Women’s Health Issues in Miami Valley Sisterhood, which raises money for 200 local women annually who have health challenges.

Both Mosko and Dobrozsi were nominated by community members and chosen by a committee of MCF volunteers.