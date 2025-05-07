Middletown community block party to have fun for all ages on Saturday

“One of the biggest things that we’re trying to do right now is build community and appreciation for all the great things that we do have happening in Middletown,” Kara Crawford, assistant director of marketing and development for MAC, said.

Some attractions include Touch a Truck, where trucks and emergency vehicles from the city of Middletown will gather. The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is also bringing a commuter bus.

BMW Motorcycles of Greater Cincinnati is bringing motorcycles for attendees to check out, and the Middletown Historical Society will be open for those looking to learn more about local history.

Hands-on art activities will take place like flower making and custom bath salts for Mother’s Day. A local Girl Scout troop will be making bracelets.

Squeaky Wheels Cups & Cones food truck, which serves coffee and ice cream, will be at the event, in addition to mobile charcuterie from Lolli and Pops Snack Shack out of Franklin and 3rd Shift Sweets.

There will be a MidPointe Library Bookmobile, two performances from local Mystical Motion Belly Dancing Troup at 12 and 1 p.m. and live glassblowing demonstrations from Darren Goodman, who has a current exhibit at the MAC.