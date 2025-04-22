Man’s evolution as a glassblowing artist seen through ‘acts’ exhibiting in Middletown

“It basically goes through a journey of the history of glass, and how we use it, and have used it, and continue to use it artistically and scientifically,” Goodman said.

Woven into that story is Goodman’s own story, from birth until where he is today at age 44. The exhibition also reflects on Ohio’s history with maps and different elements of its connection to glass history, and how glass has been essential not just for Ohio’s growth, and America’s growth, but the for the world as a whole.

The exhibition is displayed in the main exhibition hall, the lobby gallery and in the rear hallway and restrooms, and it is divided by “acts” or exhibits with Act 1 being “Dirwood Glass: 25 Years of Evolution,” Act II is “Darren Goodman’s GLASS Through the Lens of an Artist,” and Act III is “Dr. GLASS: Exploring Waste Through Art.”

Goodman’s work transcends traditional glassmaking by merging art, history, and science into a collection that reflects both personal transformation and cultural evolution.

“The way in which I’m trying to tell my story, in addition to America’s story, in addition to the story of life itself through glass, is a really unique approach to an exhibition, not just centered around glass, but centered around art,” Goodman said.

“GLASS Through the Lens of an Artist,” is an immersive exhibition that invites visitors to experience glass as a medium that bridges personal expression and historical storytelling.

From delicate sculptural forms to large-scale installations, Goodman’s pieces showcase the interplay of light, texture, and scale. His commitment to experimentation and collaboration are evident throughout the exhibit, reinforcing glass as not just an artistic medium, but a storytelling force.

“I hope that after people have journeyed through my exhibition, they will ​recognize how glass is nearly infinite in its potential and its uses, and ultimately I hope that viewers that explore ‘GLASS Through the Lens of an Artist’ can see that the infinite potential that can be found within the medium of glass, can be found in themselves,” Goodman said.

Born in Maineville, Goodman first discovered his passion for glassblowing while studying at Bowling Green State University. He graduated in 2003, earning a degree in Fine Art with a specialization in glassblowing. He honed his skills under master glass artist Leon Applebaum in Corning, New York, and further refined his craft alongside Dante Marioni, Lino Tagliapietra, and Davide Salvadore.

In 2005, Goodman established his own glass studio in Waynesville, and he has since exhibited his work internationally. His dynamic approach to glassmaking has led to prestigious commissions, including creating trophies for Ferrari North America’s International Challenge Races.

“GLASS Through the Lens of an Artist” is the framework for the OhioReflections250 project “Reflecting on Ohio’s Past to Illuminate Our Future - Through Art, History, and Engagement.” The exhibition and its events are funded in part by the America 250-Ohio Commission. The engagement is part of the Annual Reunion Series, in memory of Gordon and Betty Hughes.

The exhibit is on display through May 15 at the MAC, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown.

MORE DETAILS

Throughout the exhibition, MAC will host a series of special events that offer deeper engagement with Goodman’s work and the art of glassmaking. The events are free and open to the public.

Sensory Day – 10 a.m. to noon April 26. Visitors can experience the exhibit in a sensory-friendly setting with accessibility resources available. Hands-on art activities and experiences for all ages. Guests can help Darren Goodman shatter the “Tears of Joy” as the installation transitions and evolves to “Tears to Freedom!”

Community Block Party – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 10. Join the MAC and their community partners for hands-on activities, live glassblowing demonstrations. and experiences for all ages, including a Touch-a-Truck event in partnership with the City of Middletown.