Middletown city council to decide whether to allow second gas station at the same intersection

Shepherd said Healing Word purchased the property in 1998 in hopes of building a church and parking lot, but architects later determined the property size was inadequate.

In the last 23 years, since it’s zoned commercial and not residential, the church has paid $40,000 in taxes, according to Shepherd.

“We need to sell the property,” he told council.

He said the church has two “willing and able” buyers, both gas companies, interested in the property, and one, Takhar, has indicated he’d spend $3 million constructing a gas station with five pumps.

Shepherd believes having two gas stations on the same corner will create competition and lower gas prices for area residents. The proposed gas station will be “state of the art” and improve the corner, he said.