Franklin Speedway may be demolished, rebuilt in Middletown

Speedway then requested a variance from the county for full access on Manchester. The county agreed as long as Speedway could acquire additional properties along Manchester to shift the proposed driveway west.

The current Speedway entrance on Manchester is about 100 feet from the intersection and doesn’t provide a safe access, Boyd said.

He said the gas station is “run down, worn out” and a new station would improve the look of the intersection.

Speedway LLC wants a map amendment and development plan amendment request to rezone three properties on Sawyer’s Mill Road from attached residential to community business district, according a Middletown staff report.

The properties are located near the intersection of Manchester Road and Dixie Highway and are a total of 1.305 acres, according to the city.

If approved by council, the properties will be removed from the Sawyer’s Mill Subdivision and Speedway will construct a new gas station within the City of Middletown.

Boyd told Middletown council that a six-foot fence would be erected with landscaping behind the station to create a “buffer” and “soften the view” of the back of the building for residents in the Sawyer’s Mill subdivision.

Council will vote on the second reading of the legislation at its next meeting on Nov. 2.