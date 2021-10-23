Franklin Speedway may be demolished, rebuilt in Middletown

A Speedway located in the city of Franklin may be demolished and rebuilt just inside the Middletown city limits, according Devra Wells, assistant development services director.
The owners of the gas station, located at 6562 Manchester Road, want to demolish the building and construct a more modern, 4,608-square-foot gas station/convenience store just north on Dixie Highway next to the existing store and south of Dollar General.
The current Speedway has four double-sided pumps and the new one would have 10 double-sided fuel pumps, said Eric Boyd, senior project manager. He said the additional pumps are needed to support the larger location.
Last year, Speedway placed a parcel under contract with Sawyer’s Mill Project.
During the pre-development process, Speedway worked with the Warren County Commissioners to ensure driveway access on Manchester Road and Dixie Highway, according to the city documents. But the commissioners would not allow the new store to have full access drives on either right-of-way.
Speedway then requested a variance from the county for full access on Manchester. The county agreed as long as Speedway could acquire additional properties along Manchester to shift the proposed driveway west.
The current Speedway entrance on Manchester is about 100 feet from the intersection and doesn’t provide a safe access, Boyd said.
He said the gas station is “run down, worn out” and a new station would improve the look of the intersection.
Speedway LLC wants a map amendment and development plan amendment request to rezone three properties on Sawyer’s Mill Road from attached residential to community business district, according a Middletown staff report.
The properties are located near the intersection of Manchester Road and Dixie Highway and are a total of 1.305 acres, according to the city.
If approved by council, the properties will be removed from the Sawyer’s Mill Subdivision and Speedway will construct a new gas station within the City of Middletown.
Boyd told Middletown council that a six-foot fence would be erected with landscaping behind the station to create a “buffer” and “soften the view” of the back of the building for residents in the Sawyer’s Mill subdivision.
Council will vote on the second reading of the legislation at its next meeting on Nov. 2.