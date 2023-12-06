Middletown City Council picks Muterspaw’s replacement

“I felt it my duty to appoint the best candidate to the position,” she said. “I believe Mr. Horn is a wonderful candidate and will do a stupendous job in his new role. I am supportive of him and wish the new council the best.”

The term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

Fifteen candidates, including four who ran unsuccessfully for City Council last month, applied to fulfill the two-year, unexpired term on council.

The list of candidates included: Horn, Kristi Asbury, Dora Bronston, Clayton Castle, Coty Combs, Brian Duba, John Ferrando, Nancy Griffith, John Leopold, Marc Morgan, Joe Mulligan, Dave Pearce, Jamey Pregon, Jeffrey Wellbaum and Benjamin Woo.

Mulligan ran for mayor and was defeated by Elizabeth Slamka.

Asbury, Castle, Ferrando and Wellbaum ran unsuccessfully for council on Nov. 7.

Since Condrey, Vice Mayor Monica Thomas and Tal Moon didn’t seek re-election this year, and with Muterspaw resigning, only Ferrell, who was elected two years ago, remains on council.

The new council will be sworn in at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.