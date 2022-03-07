Hamburger icon
Middletown City Council to ‘consider employment, termination’ of a public employee

By Rick McCrabb
17 minutes ago

Middletown City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Council Chambers, according to officials.

After council receives and files the special meeting documents, council members will go into executive session to consider the “employment or termination of a public employee or official,” the document said.

No more information was made available Monday.

