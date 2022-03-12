Middletown City Council calls special meeting to go into executive session second time in one week

Members of Middletown City Council will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, then go into executive session, according to a notice from clerk of council.
The meeting was requested by council members Zack Ferrell and Tal Moon, according to the city. The members will consider the appointment, employment or termination of public employees, the city said.
The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers, lower level of the City Building, One Donham Plaza, Middletown.
This is the second executive session council has held in the last week. The last executive session, held on March 8, lasted two hours and after the meeting, no action was taken. Council members and the city’s law director had to comment to the Journal-News after the meeting.
The Journal-News was the only media at the meeting.
