Middletown church makes big change with 40-by-40-foot garden

Most of the produce has been donated to the Middletown Area Salvation Army that distributes it through its food pantry. Nazarene Church in Monroe also receives some of the produce.

Steele called providing fresh produce to area families “a warming experience. Reaching out and serving others is one of the commissions we are given. Work with and serve other people.”

“Extremely gratifying,” Lombard said. “This shows we’re moving in the right direction."

Pastor Connor Thompson, in his first year at the church, said the garden is an example of a change in philosophy.

“Just showing up on Sunday mornings is not the purpose of the church,” he said. “Getting our hands dirty is a wonderful change.”

Before planting the garden, church leaders met with organizers of the Hamilton Urban Gardens to get some “helpful ideas,” Steele said.

A waterline from the church to the garden was installed by Blashock Plumbing and a chain linked fence was built by Simpson Fence to keep deer from eating the vegetables. The seed was purchased by an anonymous donor and the rest of the project was underwritten by church members.

They planted corn, green beans and acorn squash, which, to their surprise, spread 30 feet throughout the garden.

“The first year has been a learning experience,” said Lombard, who, along with Steele tends to the garden three days a week.

Pastor Connor Thompson, left, watches as Larry Steele and Dave Lombard pick vegetables from the church's garden. RICK McCRABB/STAFF