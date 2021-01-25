Middletown Christian leaders celebrate paid-off mortgage with an unusual ceremony

“Additionally, as we continue to update our campus vision plan, we are now able to have more resources available to expand our property while continuing to upgrade the campus and facilities the Lord has blessed us with,” he said.

Middletown Christian Schools is one of the largest non-Catholic, Christian pre-K through 12th grade schools in the region and the only one in Butler County directly affiliated with a church.

Founded in 1972 as part of Grace Baptist Church, Middletown Christian sits on the same 40-acre campus on the eastern side of Interstate 75 located just south of the SR 122 interchange at 3011 Union Road.

The church also owns 64 acres on the other side of Union Road beyond the campus’ eastern border.

“Middletown Christian School is looking forward to putting more finances back into the building, academics, athletics, security, fine arts and other upgrades. It is very exciting to have the flexibility to save funds and plan for the future,” said Williams.

During the coronavirus the school has been conducting in-person classes, with preventive precautions, for this school year and just began its second semester.

The school is accredited by the state and certified by the Association of Christian Schools International.

The Bible-based curricula includes short prayer sessions to start each class in the school, which also features a full gym, prep sports teams, computer lab and school spirit shop.

An open house event for families interested in enrolling their children will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at the school. RSVPs – via the school’s website – are requested.