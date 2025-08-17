Middletown Chick-fil-A expects to open next month

The restaurant will be located at 6465 Culbertson Road, and while some people have expressed concerns about the congestion in that area, Allan said “it’s a great location.” He said numerous signs have been erected to direct customers. The 5,200-square-foot building is located next to the Quality Inn & Suites, near Cracker Barrel and at the former location of Buckeye’s restaurant in Warren County. He expects the business to hire 90 to 100 employees. “I’m so excited,” Allan said about his first franchise. “We can’t wait for people to eat our sandwiches, enjoy the Chick-fil-A experience and be part of our family.“ He said Chick-fil-A offers “unmatched customer service.“ Their employees are known for constantly saying “my pleasure.”

The company, based in Atlanta, purchased the property for $700,000 on March 5, according to Warren County Auditor records.

There are no other Chick-fil-A restaurants in Middletown. The closest location to Middletown is in Liberty Twp.

Ten years ago, Middletown residents were asked their top priorities in a survey called “What If Middletown.”

When they were asked what would make their city better, the top responses were improved streets, the reopening of community pools and a Chick-fil-A.

In the years since the survey, miles of Middletown roads have been repaved and the city is building an aquatic center at the Atrium YMCA.

Ironically, 48 years ago, Middletown’s first and only Chick-fil-A location opened in the once vibrant Towne Mall. After the restaurant closed some years later, residents have been chirping ever since for another Chick-fil-A.

