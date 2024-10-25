Middletown cell phone store robbery suspects charged with robbery, kidnapping

The suspects fled the store in a white Pontiac G6 traveling south on Interstate 75 and were tracked to Green Township in Hamilton County where three suspects were arrested.

The suspects are identified as Dazion Strattman, 25, Rondell Evans, 27, and Devontrae Williams, 30, all from Cincinnati. All three men are charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

According to the police report, flock cameras in Middletown and other municipalities helped track the suspect vehicle along with a phone included in the stolen stash that transmits to Verizon in the event of theft.

Employees said the two who entered the store wearing masks and gloves kept their hands in their pockets and at there waistband indicating they had a gun, according to the report.