Middletown cell phone store robbery suspects charged with robbery, kidnapping

Three Cincinnati men are facing felony charges for the robbery Sunday of a Middletown cell phone store, according to the Middletown Division of Police. STAFF PHOTO

News
By
18 minutes ago
Three Cincinnati men are facing felony charges for the robbery Sunday of a Middletown cell phone store, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

At about 4:15 p.m. officers were called to the Verizon Wireless store on Towne Boulevard for a robbery. Two male entered the store and forced employees into the inventory room then stole an assortment of Apple iPhones, iPads and Samsung phones, according to police.

Devontrae Williams MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

icon to expand image

The suspects fled the store in a white Pontiac G6 traveling south on Interstate 75 and were tracked to Green Township in Hamilton County where three suspects were arrested.

Dazion Strattman MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

icon to expand image

The suspects are identified as Dazion Strattman, 25, Rondell Evans, 27, and Devontrae Williams, 30, all from Cincinnati. All three men are charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

According to the police report, flock cameras in Middletown and other municipalities helped track the suspect vehicle along with a phone included in the stolen stash that transmits to Verizon in the event of theft.

Employees said the two who entered the store wearing masks and gloves kept their hands in their pockets and at there waistband indicating they had a gun, according to the report.

Rondell Evans MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

icon to expand image

