Middletown celebrates Independence Day with a parade

Middletown residents showed up decked out in red, white and blue for the city’s annual Fourth of July parade.

This year, the parade started at Smith Park and went south along Main Street before turning onto Central Avenue. In past years, the parade took a different route along Verity Parkway.

Credit: Sean Scott Credit: Sean Scott

Ann Phillabaum normally attends the parade with her family, but because of the new route, they had trouble finding her this year. She still managed to find a prime spot for herself right at the start of the parade where Reinartz Boulevard intersects North Main Street.

Dave Chamberlain came out with his family and backed his truck right up to the parade route. After the parade, he and his family, Lisa and Mandy Chamberlain, were looking forward to cooking out.

“We’re gonna have a big barbecue at my son’s house,” Dave Chamberlain said. “Steaks and hamburgers and hot dogs.”

Marcy and Oliver Byrd came to the parade wearing festive red, white and blue outfits with American flags to wave. After the parade, they also planned to cook out with family.

Credit: Sean Scott Credit: Sean Scott

The celebration prominently featured the Madison High School band, the Marching Mohawks. Other participants included a number of floats, fire trucks, veterans and police officers.