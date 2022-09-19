Middletown brewery to close at end of this month

The Laubachs wrote they started the business from scratch as a married couple in their 30s with three small children. With help from family and friends they spent one year renovating the 5,648-square-foot building and opened in December 2017.

“Since that time, it has been a roller coaster ride of emotions,” they wrote. “So many good and many not so great. However, we achieved making a great product that many people needed and loved. We will never regret what we have built and the accomplishments we have had.”

They are looking for a buyer of the business, they wrote.

Rolling Mill is Ohio’s only dedicated gluten-free brewery. In 2012, the Laubachs wanted to brew beer that was gluten-free since Josh Laubach was diagnosed with Celiac Disease the year before. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that is triggered by the consumption of gluten. Later, his wife was diagnosed with major food allergies with wheat being one of them.

Rolling Mill is closing during the same month another Butler County brewery opened.

Moeller Brew Barn, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe, opened last week. The taproom and beer garden are located in the former Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House that closed in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing issues and rising food costs.

The 25,875-square-foot brewing facility allows Moeller Brew Barn, founded in 2015, to expand the brand’s taproom and distribution presence to the Cincinnati region. The Monroe location marks the fourth taproom for Moeller Brew Barn, each one offering a unique environment and customer experience.

Rivertown, a $6 million facility, opened Jan. 20, 2017 and saw early success because of its location near a highly traveled roadway and being close to Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Miami Valley Gaming and two popular flea markets, Traders World and Treasure Aisles.