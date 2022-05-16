Middletown BMV reopens one month after closing due to low staffing

Middletown residents no longer will have to drive out of town to renew their drivers license.
One month after the Middletown Bureau of Motor Vehicles agency closed “due to inadequate staffing levels,” it reopened Monday morning.
The BMV at 3232 Roosevelt Blvd. closed in April. At the time, Lindsey Bohrer, assistant director of communications for the Ohio Department of Public Safety, said the staff would be offered jobs at nearby Deputy Registrar locations.
After the closing was announced, many Middletown residents were upset that they would have to travel to Hamilton, Franklin or Lebanon to renew their driver’s licenses.
The Middletown BMV is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to the state’s web site. The phone number is 513-422-7225.
A man who answered the phone there on Monday said he couldn’t comment about the reopening. Repeated calls to the Ohio Department of Public Safety were not returned to the Journal-News.
According to the BMV website, the Ohio BMV issues requests for proposals for the selection and appointment of deputy registrars to operate license agencies in Ohio. Deputy registrars are independent contractors selected on a competitive basis and they administer duties related to the issuance of driver licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations and other services on behalf of the BMV.
