Middletown BMV closes ‘until further notice’

The Middletown Bureau of Motor Vehicles agency has closed “until further notice,” according to a sign taped on the glass door at 3232 Roosevelt Blvd.
The sign says the three nearest locations are in Hamilton, Franklin and Lebanon.
Here are the locations: Hamilton, 1720 S. Erie Blvd., #A; Franklin, 245 S. Main St.; and Lebanon, 19 Dave Drive.
The Journal-News has called the BMV agency in Columbus and is awaiting a response. This story will be updated when information is made available.
