Middletown approves two more small business grants

The for-profit business provides clinical services to 10 to 12 patients in the form of individual substance abuse counseling, group IOP counseling, drug screening, and case management/life skills training necessary to stabilize their clients and help them live productive, sober lives after treatment.

About $455,000 has been invested to date for this business. The business has plans to create up to 20 jobs and $1 million in payroll by end of 2023.

Boards and Commissions appointees

Council made its annual appointment of citizens to several boards and commissions for terms starting in 2021. Those appointments for the following boards and commissions include:

Airport Commission: Nick Brown and John Langhorne who have completed their first terms have been reappointed. Also appointed for terms on the Airport Commission are Tim Pond and Jon Schade.

Nick Brown and John Langhorne who have completed their first terms have been reappointed. Also appointed for terms on the Airport Commission are Tim Pond and Jon Schade. Health and Environment: Ruth Lolli was appointed to the board.

Ruth Lolli was appointed to the board. Historic Commission: South Main Resident- Glen “Roger” Daniel was reappointed to a new term. Also appointed to the board were Levi Cramer and Jeremy Loukinas.

South Main Resident- Glen “Roger” Daniel was reappointed to a new term. Also appointed to the board were Levi Cramer and Jeremy Loukinas. Library Board: Eleanor Yeater Stewart was appointed to the board.

Eleanor Yeater Stewart was appointed to the board. Park Board: Travis Bautz was appointed to the board.

Travis Bautz was appointed to the board. Planning Commission: John Langhorne and Paul Nenni were reappointed to the Planning Commission. Also appointed were Glen “Roger” Daniel and Jeremy Loukinas.

John Langhorne and Paul Nenni were reappointed to the Planning Commission. Also appointed were Glen “Roger” Daniel and Jeremy Loukinas. Board of Zoning Appeals: Gerald Heidenreich and Chris Amburgey were reappointed to new terms on the board.

Council is delaying appointments to the Citizens Advisory Board to the Police pending additional review.

Personnel appointments confirmed

Council also confirmed the following personnel appointments: