Middletown approves $360 yearly parking permits, though there is ‘little demand’

The city manager said if someone is parked in a reserved spot, typically the renter of that space would call the Middletown Division of Police about enforcing the violation.

Mayor Nicole Condrey asked how the city is planning to enforce parking violations. Middletown Police Chief David Birk said the fine is $8.

“We need to look into that,” a smilingly Condrey said.

Council member Monica Nenni said the city needs to find the “sweet spot” regarding the cost of parking fines.

Council members said it may be easier and more effective to tow those vehicles parked illegally than to issue parking tickets.

Birk said the department receives significantly more “junk motor vehicle” complaints than parking. Those vehicles that are parked on the street, driveway or yard and are unable to be moved are stickered by police, and after 72 hours, they’re towed and impounded.

Issuing parking tickets is “not a top priority,” Birk said.