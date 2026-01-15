Middletown Airport plans major upgrades as new aviation center opens, more growth coming

Plans include moving the airport’s fixed-based operator, or FBO, space over to the former Butler Tech education space to have its own designated parking. “Doing so this will allow for a better customer experience when flying into (the airport),” Brumback said. Customers will have access to a lobby, restrooms, pilot lounge and pilot planning area. The rest of the space may be rentable to tenants in the future or may entirely become the FBO, which is operated by Airport Management Solutions, a company founded in 2010 and based in Nashville.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown Regional Airport, or MWO — named originally for Middletown, Waynesville and Oregonia, the three nearby communities it was intended to serve when established — is also working with the Federal Aviation Administration on a ramp extension. “That will give us more area to park, get more jets in there and be able to accommodate bigger aircraft that want to choose MWO versus another airport,” Brumback said. All 15 hangars at the airport are in use, and there are about 10 acres of land close to current hangars ready for development. Another 150 acres across the runway can be used for development “down the road,” according to Brumback.

Explore Hanover Winery announces closure after 16 years

“A big thing for us is to make sure that the hangars are rented out ... and making sure sure that any developable land that we do have, it’s the best choice, not just for the airport, but for the city overall,” Brumback said. Jacob Schulte, assistant and acting director for the city’s community and economic development department, said, “MWO’s proximity to both the Dayton and Cincinnati markets provide for ample opportunities in commercial growth, creating jobs, new commercial opportunities and providing amenities to both our residents and community businesses to grow upon.”

Schulte said the airport can “lend itself” to the city’s overall development by providing “catalytic space” for growth in a “vast array of aviation related industries,” including advanced manufacturing and defense, education and recreation.

An upcoming strategic work session with city council will see the airport discussing council’s expectations and how the airport can “best assist” the city, according to Brumback.

One of the goals is to ensure MWO is financially stable so it is not reliant on city funds to support the airport.

The airport operates on a $650,000 annual budget and is funded majorly by rentable space, including land and hangar leases, and fuel sales. As of October, the airport had sold a total 11,305.86 gallons of fuel in 2025. “We’re a break-even operation,” Brumback said.

The airport saw a total of 25,676 operations in 2025, averaging about 70 operations a day, including more than 8,000 landings and 9,500 takeoffs, according to Brumback. A majority of the activity is private, business and recreational travel and flight training. “Folks that come in to check on their businesses, they may choose this location based on where they’re going to drive around for the day,” Brumback said. “It’s a gateway into your city.”