Butler County winery announces closure after over 16 years

Hanover Winery has announced it will close its property and tasting room in March.
“Dear friends and loyal customers, as we transition into retirement, we have made the difficult decision to close the Hanover Winery property and tasting room,” a Facebook post from the business said.
Hanover Wines will continue to supply its retail partners with its wines, according to the post. A list of retailers can be found at hanoverwinery.com/stockists.
“We extend our heartfelt thanks to each of you for your support over the past 16+ years,” the post read. “It has truly been our pleasure to serve you and share in so many wonderful memories together.”
The winery in Hanover Twp. owned by Elizabeth and Eddie McDonald will remain open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Saturday, March 21.
Situated on a 15-acre property, the family-owned and -operated winery opened in 2009.
Hanover Winery offers more than 26 award-winning wines from dry to sweet dessert wines, including many wines that have earned International wine-competition Double Gold, Gold and Silver medals.
Wood-fired pizza, charcuterie and cheese boxes, flatbreads and pretzels were also offered.
About the Author