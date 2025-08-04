Miami’s famed ‘Cradle of Coaches’ to be featured in documentary

The “Cradle of Coaches” documentary will premiere in spring 2026.

“The Cradle of Coaches represents remarkable achievements, steadfast leadership, and is iconic in the world of football,” said David Sayler, Miami’s director of athletics.

“We are proud that our story is being told in this way and that the legend of the Cradle of Coaches will reach new generations through this documentary,” noted Sayler in the school’s recent announcement.

The school’s football Cradle of Coaches outdoor recognition area is adjacent to Miami’s Yager Stadium, where the football RedHawks play.

The memorial area includes statues of some of the former Miami head football coaches and players, including NFL and collegiate greats Paul Brown — Ohio State University championship coach and NFL championship coach of the Cleveland Browns and founder of the Cincinnati Bengals — Notre Dame University’s Ara Parseghian and Super Bowl champion head coaches John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens), Weeb Ewbank (New York Jets) and, most recently, Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams).

Among all of America’s colleges, only Miami has three Super Bowl championship coaches memorialized on its campus.

According to Miami officials, Bob Kurz, a 1958 Miami graduate and former sports information director, is credited with coining the Cradle of Coaches phrase in 1959 when he was inspired by the success of alumni Paul Dietzel, Parseghian, Brown, and Ewbank, and former Miami coach Sid Gillman.

In 1983, Kurz penned “Miami of Ohio: The Cradle of Coaches,” outlining how Miamians have revolutionized the game of football in both the collegiate and professional ranks.

Several notable football personalities have been interviewed for the project, including Bengals owner Mike Brown, current Bengals coach Zac Taylor, College Football Hall of Fame inductee Lou Holtz, and former Miami and Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The documentary is a production of Cincinnati-based RESLV, pronounced Resolve.

A trailer promoting the upcoming documentary is now available for viewing.

Super Bowl championship coaches Harbaugh and McVay are the two most recent additions to the Cradle of Coaches Plaza at Yager Stadium, which features bronze statues of famous Miami coaching alumni.

Originally dedicated in October 2010, the Cradle of Coaches Plaza features the likenesses of Harbaugh, McVay, Brown, Ewbank, Dietzel, Parseghian, John Pont, Carm Cozza, Bo Schembechler, and Red Blaik.

Scott Thompson, director and founder of RESLV, said: “The Cradle of Coaches isn’t just a phrase, it’s a legacy that has shaped the game of football and the leaders within it.”

“At RESLV, we’re honored to bring this powerful story to life. There’s no greater privilege than capturing the passion, leadership, and enduring impact of these extraordinary coaches.”