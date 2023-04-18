It’s official: LA Rams coach, former Miami player will soon join famed ‘Cradle of Coaches’

“The statue unveiling McVay’s Cradle of Coaches induction, which is open to the public, will take place at noon Saturday, May 6, in Yager Stadium’s Cradle of Coaches Plaza.”

Miami officials said the Redhawk graduate led the Los Angeles Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in 2022, becoming the youngest (36) head coach in the history of the National Football League to capture a Super Bowl Championship.

McVay played wide receiver for the RedHawks from 2004-2007, earning Miami’s Scholar-Athlete Award his senior season.

McVay joined the Rams on Jan. 12, 2017, and led them to five-straight winning seasons. He is the second-fastest coach in franchise history to reach the 50-win mark and was named AP Coach of the Year at the age of 31 following his first year with the Rams.

Miami officials can also tout a fact no other American university football program can: The school now has three former football alumni who have won NFL Super Bowls as coaches.

Coach Sean McVay, who graduated from Miami in 2008 after playing receiver for the Redhawks, is joining (Baltimore Ravens Coach) John Harbaugh and former New York Jets Coach Weeb Ewbank as an alumnus to win the Super Bowl as the head coach.