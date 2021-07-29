Miami University’s signature coffee blend continues growing in more retail stores

Miami Grind, a collaboration between Miami University Dining Services and Rooted Grounds Coffee, has gone from selling a unique blend of coffee grounds to the Miami student body and campus community to retail stores such as Kroger and Jungle Jim’s.
The Miami Grind brand was originally created by Miami University students, launching in 2017 in dining halls, concessions, catering areas and on-campus retail cafes.
The Miami alumni-run brand has sold more than 17,678 pounds of product since its release, or about 58,853 gallons of coffee.
The brand’s name and packaging were also curated by Miami students. “Miami Grind” is a phrase alluding to the “grinding of coffee and the daily grind of life as a student at Miami,” Geno Svec, the executive director of Miami campus services and chief hospitality officer, said in a news release.
Svec has had a major role in coffee brand since it’s beginning. He said his inspiration for the dark roast blend, a combination of Sumatra and Brazilian beans, were the students of Miami.
The Miami student body played a fairly large role in the creation process, with students a part of Associated Student Government serving as taste testers who selected the final blend. The student body also took part in the voting process for the final name of the product and packaging.
The brand products can now be purchased in 12-ounce and 16-ounce packages in select on- and off-campus locations. The product can also be purchased online through the Rooted Grounds Coffee webpage.