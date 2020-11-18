Miami University to host post-election conversation

Unofficial Butler County election totals show 183,155 ballots were cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election, with 109,968 of those votes were cast before Election Day.

Forren said Wednesday’s online conversation will be “a terrific opportunity” to talk about how Ohioans can pull together to address the problems that face the state.

“The next General Assembly will face enormous challenges to be sure, and this forum is intended to be a place where we as Ohioans can try to move beyond partisanship and electioneering and talk with state lawmakers about what lies ahead,” he said.

Among the topics expected to be addressed includes the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio’s ongoing economic struggles, the continuing controversy over House Bill 6 and the opioid crisis are just a few.

Forren said these types of discussions are part of the university’s broader mission to strengthen Ohio’s communities and serve the public good. School officials plan to host a number of additional similar discussions in the coming months to bring together leaders in local communities to discuss issues of common concern.

Though the event is free, registration is required. For those who wish to listen in on the discussion, visit https://tinyurl.com/MUCommunityConversation to register.