Miami University to host final Ohio U.S. Senate Republican primary debate

An Ohio U.S. Senate Republican primary debate will be happening soon on the Miami University campus in Oxford.
The debate is free and open to the public. Participants who will be there include five candidates for the Republican nomination: Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and J.D. Vance.
The event is 7-8 p.m. Tues., April 5 in the Armstrong Student Center’s Wilks Theatre. People who wish to attend will need to get tickets by today. The moderator will be reporter Sheree Paolello of WLWT News 5.
“This is the third and final debate between the candidates and the only one in southwest Ohio,” states a news release from Miami University.
The event is a collaboration between Miami University’s Menard Family Center for Democracy and WLWT News 5.
“This year, Ohio is a key battleground for control of the U.S. Senate, and this debate will help voters throughout the region to learn more about both the candidates who are vying to represent us in Washington and the issues that will define American politics in the years ahead,” said John Forren, associate professor and chair of the Department of Justice and Community Studies, and executive director of the Menard Family Center for Democracy.
The university’s role in this forum is strictly non-partisan, Forren said.
“The Menard Family Center regularly hosts candidate debates and discussions involving both Democratic and Republican party candidates -- and is aimed at promoting civic and political engagement in general rather than any particular partisan or ideological agenda,” the news release states.
“Much of the Center’s work aims to promote civic dialogue across ideological and political lines, and events like this provide community members regardless of their political affiliation a valuable opportunity to learn more about politics and civic affairs,” he said.
Event rules
- Large bags, signs, campaign materials, noisemakers, water bottles and video recording are not permitted.
- Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and close promptly at 6:30 p.m. to prepare for the live broadcast; no exceptions. Ticketholders should anticipate a security screen and plan accordingly.
- Seats not filled at 6:30 p.m. will be forfeited. No one will be allowed in the auditorium after 6:30 p.m. No re-entry after 6:30 p.m.
