Miami University repeats as a top 50 school in latest national rankings

This is the 12th year that Miami has been recognized for its faculty commitment to teaching, said school officials.

And Miami is sixth among public universities on the list for strong commitment to undergraduate teaching, and the university moved up to number 22 including private schools.

Miami is listed among outstanding public universities who rank in the top five for this special list, including Georgia State University, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, the College of William & Mary, Arizona State University, and the University of Michigan.

Miami is Butler County’s largest employer and besides its main campus in Oxford, which enrolls about 16,000 undergraduates and graduate students, the school has regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown as well as a Learning Center in West Chester Twp.

Miami officials said the faculty focus on teaching has long been recognized as a strength at Miami and is marked by numerous faculty-student connections, including: More than 2,800 Miami undergraduates conduct research with faculty annually; about 55% of Miami students study away (in the U.S.) or abroad, making Miami a national leader in providing such experiences and faculty and staff advising support the 50% of students who carry a double major or minor.

Jonathan Levy, associate professor of geology, said Miami provides opportunities for students to learn, create new knowledge, and make the world better.

“As a faculty member and hopefully a mentor, I provide opportunities for students to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions, and become better global citizens,” said Levy. “These are values that all Miami faculty take very seriously, and it all starts with personal interactions.”