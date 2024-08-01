Miami University recognized for increase in voting rates for eligible students

In 2014, the foundation created Vote Everywhere, a program for college students and university leaders that focuses on registering students to vote and reducing voting barriers. Miami University was one of the “Founding Fifteen” campuses to join and have spent the last decade working toward the goals the foundation was built on.

“Through different organizations and initiatives on campus in the last 10 years, there are now programs and practices in place for everyone to get involved and engaged in furthering civic engagement,” the Campus Team at Miami said.

Miami was honored at this year’s National Civic Leadership Training Summit on July 31 for being a founding campus and the increase in voting rates for eligible students. From 2016 to 2020, voting rates for Miami students increased from 60.1% to 70.5%. Miami was awarded three Campus Democracy Awards for Excellence in Student Voter Engagement in 2016, 2018 and 2020 because of the increase in voting rates.

Executive Director of The Andrew Goodman Foundation Rashawn Davis said the program has carried on the legacy of Freedom Summer while informing the next generation.

“This movement has empowered a generation of young civic leaders to become champions of democracy,” Davis said. “Our Founding Fifteen campuses have laid the groundwork for what has become a nationwide effort to carry the torch of Freedom Summer of 1964, develop young leaders and increase youth civic engagement and voting accessibility for a more representative democracy.”

Caroline Smith, the director of programs at The Andrew Goodman Foundation said the combination of the anniversary of Freedom Summer and the Vote Everywhere program shows the importance of increasing voting rates and literacy.

“Commemorating the 60th anniversary of Freedom Summer is not merely an exercise in nostalgia; is is a call to action,” Smith said. “We are reminded of the enduring importance of advocating for equality, justice and human dignity. By honoring the legacy of Freedom Summer, we reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable society.”