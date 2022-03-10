Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Miami University professor with family in Ukraine hears of grim scenes

Liza Skyryzhevska, associate dean of Miami University Regionals and a professor at the school, says communications with family and friends from her homeland includes descriptions of frightened Ukrainians preparing for possible bombardment from invading Russian troops. Skyryzhevska, who is pictured in Ukraine during a Miami student study trip in recent years, says she is told the situation is especially grim for elderly citizens who lack the mobility to evacuate their homes. (Provided photo\Journal-News)

caption arrowCaption
Liza Skyryzhevska, associate dean of Miami University Regionals and a professor at the school, says communications with family and friends from her homeland includes descriptions of frightened Ukrainians preparing for possible bombardment from invading Russian troops. Skyryzhevska, who is pictured in Ukraine during a Miami student study trip in recent years, says she is told the situation is especially grim for elderly citizens who lack the mobility to evacuate their homes. (Provided photo\Journal-News)

News
By , Staff Writer
39 minutes ago

Bomb thunder in the distance and sirens blare most nights as those still in their homes tape up and cover their windows with blankets in anticipation of Russian shells eventually being fired into their Ukrainian neighborhood.

That’s the grim picture a Miami University professor is getting from daily communications with family and friends in her Ukrainian homeland as Russian troops continue their invasion of that nation.

“They are extremely distressed, and the amount of stress is enormous,” Liza Skyryzhevska, associate dean of Miami University Regionals.

ExploreRussia’s invasion hits hard for local educators with ties to Ukraine

“Some have already evacuated to the neighboring countries but they tell me many elderly people … will be affected the most because they are most vulnerable,” said Skyryzhevska referring to older Ukrainians who lack the mobility to leave their hometowns for safety.

“Elderly people are having such a difficult time because they cannot move from their homes.”

Cities in the eastern portion of the country, adjacent to Russia’s border, “are destroyed,” she has been told.

“It’s such a horrible situation and people are trying to flee. Younger people are more active in evacuating themselves and their families but the elderly are just staying.”

According to the Associated Press, a Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol and wounded at least 17 people, Ukrainian officials said.

The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex — in southeastern Ukraine — was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher, according to the AP.

The photos and televised images of the invasion’s growing devastation are “absolutely heart-breaking,” Skyryzhevska said.

Of all the encroaching signs of war, the sirens are so far the most disruptive, her fellow natives told her because “when they hear the sirens they feel like they have to move to shelters, but they cannot access shelters.”

“They told me they found places inside their houses they think are safe. But all those rooms have windows, so they are trying to put some tape crisscrossed on the windows so they won’t be shattered and they are trying to cover them with blankets.”

Electricity is still on and water available but horded into buckets and pots in case the flow is cut off. Bread is available but local stores are very low on food, she is told.

“They fear their city will be bombarded because they think they will follow the same path of those other cities.”

“They say it’s only an issue of time,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

In Other News
1
48 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
2
Fisher Industrial Park is expanding with speculative building project
3
New Miami speed camera plaintiff didn’t want village financially...
4
Proposed 101-unit ‘landominium’ development spurs concerns from Monroe...
5
New ball fields in Oxford park to be completed this year thanks to...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top