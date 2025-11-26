Miami University in Top 50 of nation’s best colleges for future leaders, according to Time Magazine

According to officials at Time magazine, Miami is the top-ranked school from Ohio on the 125-member list. Two other schools from Ohio were ranked nationally including: Ohio State University (51st) and Oberlin College (96th).

Officials connected with the study noted: “Top leaders were also identified in a more diverse range of positions and sectors compared to last year. Yes, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, but also other C-suite executives including top corporate HR and diversity officers. Leaders drawn from the fields of government, sports, and AI, as well as major mission-driven nonprofits and religious organizations, were also in the mix.”

University of Arkansas associate professor Jonathan Wai noted in Time’s statement “most Americans understand that graduates of the country’s most elite universities often go on to become top leaders of the country.”

“But the public still greatly underestimates the extent to which influential high achievers across society attended a small group of highly selective schools,” said Wai.

Miami, which enrolls more than 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students, is the county’s largest employer with more than 4,500 workers at the school’s main campus in Oxford, regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown and a Learning Center campus in West Chester Twp.

Miami enrolls students from across the state, America and internationally, is regularly featured among the top-rated universities in Ohio and nationally in various reviews and studies of its many academic departments.

According to the study’s methodology, America’s Best Colleges for Future Leaders was created based on the analysis of 4,800 of the most influential leaders in the United States from business, government, academia, and society.

“Miami University is well regarded for its ability to develop engaged leaders who look to solve problems on scales both local and global,” said Miami President Gregory Crawford.

“Miamians lead with confidence, respect, and innovation. There is enormous pride in knowing that aspect of a Miami education is highly valued.”

Miami appeared on the inaugural 100 Best Colleges for Future Leaders list announced in 2023, as well as the 2025 edition, which was expanded to 125 schools.