Miami earns national rank as ‘best value’ school

Primarily based on the company’s 2024–2025 survey of administrators at more than 650 institutions across the U.S., The Princeton Review’s Best Value Colleges for 2025 report names 209 schools the company designates as “Best Values.”

Of the 209 schools highlighted, Miami was ranked the 35th best public university in the nation, joining one other Ohio-based university – Ohio State, which ranked 30th among America’s top 50 schools, according to officials of the Princeton Review study.

Miami is Butler County’s largest college and the county’s biggest employer with a main campus in Oxford and regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown along with a Learning Center in West Chester Twp.

“Miami University remains committed to providing first-rate educational opportunities to our students,” Miami University President Gregory Crawford noted in a recent statement.

According to Princeton Review officials, the criteria for the school selections broadly cover three subjects: academics, affordability, and career outcomes for graduates.

More than 40 data points from the survey of administrators as well as surveys of students and of alumni were analyzed in the selection process, officials said.

The “Best Value Colleges Overall,” names the top 50 public and top 50 private institutions.

Georgia Institute of Technology is the nation’s number one best public value college, according to the review.

“The schools on our ‘Best Value Colleges’ lists this year are truly exceptional,” said Rob Franek, Editor-in-Chief of The Princeton Review. “They offer outstanding academics and excellent career services. They also demonstrate extraordinary commitments to affordability via generous financial aid and/or comparatively low sticker prices.”

Earlier this year, the Princeton Review selected Miami as one of its Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Game Design for 2025, following the university’s designation as a Top 50 Entrepreneurship program, where Miami was ranked No. 8 globally.

“Being recognized as a Best Value College by the Princeton Review reflects the dedication our faculty and staff have to Miami’s mission of ensuring our students are set up for success, both while they are attending the university and beyond graduation,” said Crawford.