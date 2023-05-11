Miami University graduate students provide social work to nearby schools

The goal is to bring essential social work and other support services to families and K-12 public schools across Hamilton, Dayton, and Northridge, said Sharon Custer, professor and director of social work field education. It is also intended to minimize financial and other barriers to the social work students and help them through school, she said.

“This grant gives me an opportunity to go to school and help the students who are falling through the cracks and parents who are unfamiliar with the school system,” said Porcha Gragston, a part time master’s degree student from Hamilton who has been working with families in the Hamilton area.