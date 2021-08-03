Miami renews urging students and staff to mask up, get vaccine

Miami University officials are renewing their call for cooperation by recommending students and staff wear masks while indoors.
School officials are also continuing their campaign urging students and staff to also get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
On Monday, Miami officials released a statement, which cited the CDC’s recommendations, saying: “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant accounts for more than 80% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S.”
Also, they wrote in a message shared with all returning students and Miami employees, “according to the CDC, the delta variant is more transmissible than the common cold and influenza, Ebola, smallpox, MERS, and SARS and is as contagious as chicken pox.”
“This is why the delta variant is now dominant. The Butler County Health General Health District reports that the variant is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in Ohio and Butler County.”
In response Miami officials said “all faculty, staff, and students are strongly encouraged to follow CDC advice and wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status,” when students return to classes later this month in Oxford and at regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown.
“For those who have not yet decided to be vaccinated, we urge you to make sure your decision is informed by facts and that you have fully considered the consequences of your decision on your health, your studies, and your fellow community members,” said school officials.
The school, which will see thousands of incoming freshmen begin to move into the Oxford main campus residence halls on Aug. 18, last month launched an incentive vaccination program last month offering students a chance at free tuition and prizes for getting vaccinated.
