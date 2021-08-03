Miami renews urging students and staff to mask up, get vaccine

In response Miami officials said “all faculty, staff, and students are strongly encouraged to follow CDC advice and wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status,” when students return to classes later this month in Oxford and at regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown.

“For those who have not yet decided to be vaccinated, we urge you to make sure your decision is informed by facts and that you have fully considered the consequences of your decision on your health, your studies, and your fellow community members,” said school officials.

The school, which will see thousands of incoming freshmen begin to move into the Oxford main campus residence halls on Aug. 18, last month launched an incentive vaccination program last month offering students a chance at free tuition and prizes for getting vaccinated.

