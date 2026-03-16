Miami RedHawks Coach Travis Steele will speak at United Way event at Edgewood HS

In addition, “the generosity of volunteers, donors, and local corporate partners will also be recognized,” according to Butler County United Way.

Credit: JEREMY MILLER Credit: JEREMY MILLER

Steele being name keynote speaker for the event comes after a perfect regular season for him and the Miami RedHawks, who have earned the first at-large bid to the NCAA March Madness Tournament for a MAC team since 1999.

This is the Redhawks’ first appearance in the tournament since 2007.

The Community Impact Breakfast, which is sponsored by Duke Energy, will include a hot breakfast, special volunteer awards, a community volunteer event and more.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Tickets to the breakfast are $20 per guest or $120 for a table of seven and may be reserved by visiting www.bcunitedway.org/community-impact-breakfast.

At 10 a.m., following the breakfast meeting, Butler County United Way’s Macaroni Madness Volunteer Event is scheduled to take place in collaboration with Shared Harvest Foodbank. The event will bring teams of volunteers together to portion packages of macaroni for distribution through area food pantries to families facing food insecurity in the county.

To participate in this volunteer event, visit www.bc-unitedway.org/community-impact-breakfast.