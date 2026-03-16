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Miami RedHawks Coach Travis Steele will speak at United Way event at Edgewood HS

Miami (Ohio) head coach Travis Steele on the sidelines in the first half of a basketball game against Massachusetts in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami (Ohio) head coach Travis Steele on the sidelines in the first half of a basketball game against Massachusetts in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Butler County United Way announced today MAC Coach of the Year and Miami University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Travis Steele as the keynote speaker for the nonprofit’s 2026 Community Impact Breakfast.

Scheduled for 8 to 9:30 a.m. April 9 at Edgewood High School, 3045 Busenbark Road, Trenton, the event will highlight information about the impact Butler County United Way funded programs have had across the county over the past year through partnerships with more than 50 local community agencies.

In addition, “the generosity of volunteers, donors, and local corporate partners will also be recognized,” according to Butler County United Way.

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Miami University coach Travis Steele addresses the crowd after the RedHawks beat Toledo 74-72 in Mid-American Conference action on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Millett Hall. Miami clinched its first MAC regular season crown since 2005-06. JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: JEREMY MILLER

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Credit: JEREMY MILLER

Steele being name keynote speaker for the event comes after a perfect regular season for him and the Miami RedHawks, who have earned the first at-large bid to the NCAA March Madness Tournament for a MAC team since 1999.

This is the Redhawks’ first appearance in the tournament since 2007.

The Community Impact Breakfast, which is sponsored by Duke Energy, will include a hot breakfast, special volunteer awards, a community volunteer event and more.

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Miami (Ohio) head coach Travis Steele shouts to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Eastern Michigan Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

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Credit: AP

Tickets to the breakfast are $20 per guest or $120 for a table of seven and may be reserved by visiting www.bcunitedway.org/community-impact-breakfast.

At 10 a.m., following the breakfast meeting, Butler County United Way’s Macaroni Madness Volunteer Event is scheduled to take place in collaboration with Shared Harvest Foodbank. The event will bring teams of volunteers together to portion packages of macaroni for distribution through area food pantries to families facing food insecurity in the county.

To participate in this volunteer event, visit www.bc-unitedway.org/community-impact-breakfast.

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