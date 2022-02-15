Miami professor befriends Afghani refugees in Ukraine, worries for their safety

He has since stayed in touch with them and they are worried for their safety, he said.

“As of (Sunday) they have no news and no way of getting out and the families are fearful,” said Jobe.

“The U.S. government is telling all citizens to get out, but what about these guys?” he said. He described the refugees as being transported by America and placed in a Kiev hotel for months awaiting their next travel arrangements to the U.S.

“They (refugees) should not be there this long.”

Jobe works in Ukraine universities and schools while also doing Christian missionary work. He said he has asked Ohio-area Congressional members to help assist the refugees.

He urges others to contact their area, national legislators to lobby them to assist Afghanistan refugees in the Ukraine, who fled their homeland when American troops withdrew from their nation in 2021.

“This is a continued debacle from what happened in Kabul,” said Jobe of the withdraw of American armed forces from the Afghanistan’s capital city.