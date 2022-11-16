Miami student who died in dorm was from Athens

No cause of death has been released by the Butler County Coroner for Allyson Webb, the Miami University sophomore who died on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hamilton Hall.
In a press release, the university said it is respecting the family’s request for privacy by not releasing details relating to her death.
According to her obituary with Haller Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Webb was formerly of Athens, Ohio, and was majoring in anthropology. She was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, where she held the position of membership integrity coordinator and had been on the President’s List each semester.
