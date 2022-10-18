MetroParks to hold community meetings to gather feedback

All meetings start at 6:30 p.m. Meetings will be held Oct. 25 at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. 3rd St., Hamilton; Nov. 7 at River Center, 120 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown; and Nov. 9 at Oxford Land Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford.

An RSVP is not required.