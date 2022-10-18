MetroParks to hold community meetings to gather feedback

MetroParks of Butler County will host three community meetings in order to gather public feedback about the park district. MetroParks of Butler County will seek comments about facility access and park programming, trail and water recreation, community partnerships and more.
All meetings start at 6:30 p.m. Meetings will be held Oct. 25 at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. 3rd St., Hamilton; Nov. 7 at River Center, 120 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown; and Nov. 9 at Oxford Land Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford.
An RSVP is not required.
