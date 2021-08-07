MetroParks of Butler County seeking new tax levy in November: What to know

In 2020, MetroParks broke a visitors record with an estimated 1.2 million visitor occurrences, said MetroParks commission President Daryl Nelson.

“Although the pandemic has dramatically increased the public’s demand for natural greenspace and passive recreational opportunities, MetroParks has always been committed to providing diverse, educational and safe park experience for all,” he said.

The Butler County Board of Elections will consider certification of the levy at its Aug. 16 meeting.

If approved, voters will consider the tax levy on the Nov. 2 ballot. The last day to register for the November election is Oct. 4, which can be done online. Early in-person voting and vote-by-mail begins on Oct. 5, ending on Nov. 1.

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.