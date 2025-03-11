MetroParks Community Grant program encourages use of outdoor recreational spaces

“We are proud to continue our commitment to enhancing outdoor spaces and providing local communities with the resources to improve recreational opportunities for everyone,” said Chad Smith, deputy director of MetroParks of Butler County.

Established in 2024, the program provides grant funding to local political subdivisions and 501(c)(3) organizations that enhance access to parks and outdoor recreational opportunities in Butler County.

In 2024, the following organizations received Community Grant funding:

• Oxford Township: $1,500 for Oxford Township Cemetery benches

• Morgan Township: $5,000 for Morgan Township Community Park benches

• Hanover Township: $5,000 for Hanover Park playground improvements

• Three Valley Conservation Trust: $5,000 for Ruder Preserve boardwalk improvements

• Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park: $5,000 for Fortified Hill benches

“This grant program has already made a significant impact, and we look forward to supporting even more initiatives in 2025,” Smith said.

Organizations may apply for up to $5,000 to fund improvements to outdoor recreational facilities. The 2025 Community Grant application period is open, and the deadline to apply is May 30, 2025.

Katie Ely-Wood, communications manager at MetroParks of Butler County said the Community Grant program was born out of an anonymous estate gift that MetroParks of Bulter County received in 2023.

“We weren’t anticipating this donation. It came as a really pleasant surprise to us, and MetroParks decided that the money would make the biggest impact if it was shared throughout the community,” said Ely-Wood.

The grant is open to all Butler County nonprofits and political subdivisions that have an opportunity to make an impact on public, outdoor recreational facilities in the county.

“So, if you are a government organization, or political subdivision, or a nonprofit, and you’re interested in improving anything from playgrounds to trails, and anything in between, you have the opportunity to apply for up to $5,000 through the Community Grant program,” Ely-Wood said.

Five individual grants up to $5,000 each will be awarded in the 2025 fiscal year. Projects must be completed within 12 months after the award is granted.

“It’s a great way to either help fund bigger projects that may be on a wish list that funding has not been secured for, to get those completed, or it’s an opportunity to make some small changes, which can be super significant to outdoor recreation,” she said. “We are an outdoor destination. Butler County is a fantastic place to get outside.”

To apply for the 2025 Community Grant or for more information, please visit www.yourmetroparks.net/about/community-grant-program. For questions, contact Chad Smith, deputy director at csmith@yourmetroparks.net or call (513) 867-5835 ext. 203.