Messy weather system coming through area tonight

By , Staff Writer
Updated 1 hour ago
Heaviest snow accumulation likely from midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

While Sunday was host to January’s first real accumulation of snow for the region in 2023, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight.

“Tuesday is probably when you’re going to see more accumulation occurring,” said Logan Clark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The NWS said a low pressure system will be bringing another round of snow to the region tonight into Wednesday that is expected to impact morning commuters on Wednesday.

Clark said the low pressure system is pulling moisture in from the Gulf, which will then lead to snow accumulating in west central Ohio and southeast Indiana.

The heaviest of the snow may fall between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Sunday’s snow storm was a first for January this year as local weather has seen higher temperatures the past three weeks. Fluctuations in temperatures are normal for this time of year, but the temperatures are higher than usual, causing this month to feel more like March instead of January.

The first four days of the month saw temperatures above 50 degrees, with three of those days above 60 degrees. Jan. 3 also saw more than an inch of rainfall.

After the snowfall tonight into Wednesday, temperatures will become warmer on Wednesday, leading the precipitation to turn into rain, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Precipitation should come to an end Wednesday evening. Overnight lows will drop to around 30 degrees.

Embedded snow showers are possible Thursday, but otherwise it will be cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the low-30s and lows will be in the mid-20s.

Friday will be a cloudy day with temperatures climbing a few degrees. There will be another chance for a rain/snow mix Friday night.

