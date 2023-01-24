Messy weather system coming through area tonight

Sunday’s snow storm was a first for January this year as local weather has seen higher temperatures the past three weeks. Fluctuations in temperatures are normal for this time of year, but the temperatures are higher than usual, causing this month to feel more like March instead of January.

The first four days of the month saw temperatures above 50 degrees, with three of those days above 60 degrees. Jan. 3 also saw more than an inch of rainfall.

After the snowfall tonight into Wednesday, temperatures will become warmer on Wednesday, leading the precipitation to turn into rain, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Precipitation should come to an end Wednesday evening. Overnight lows will drop to around 30 degrees.

Embedded snow showers are possible Thursday, but otherwise it will be cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the low-30s and lows will be in the mid-20s.

Friday will be a cloudy day with temperatures climbing a few degrees. There will be another chance for a rain/snow mix Friday night.