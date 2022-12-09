Merry Christmas Market, Santa Experience this weekend at Niederman Family Farm

LIBERTY TWP. — Two experiences at Niederman Family Farm this weekend will bring locals the opportunity to purchase holiday presents and see Santa Claus.
The Merry Christmas Market takes place Saturday and and Sunday, while the Santa Experience is only on Sunday.
“The Merry Christmas Market is a great way to get unique gifts. Everybody loves jams and jellies, a Niederman mug, or candles. So, we make it easy for people to cross off those hard-to-shop for people on their list,” said Elizabeth Niederman, office manager at Niederman Family Farm.
A ticket is required for the Santa Experience, which is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Vendors will be set up inside Niederman’s Market building and offer a variety of items, including baked goods such as Christmas cookies, table-top games, specialty signs and more. Plus, Niederman Farm will offer its “BOGO 2023 Fall Festival Admission” as a gift option in addition to its jams, jellies, candles and more. Other favorites include the “Niederman Farm Memory Maker,” which is packed with $200 of coupons for the 2023 season, and fry pies from Amish Country.
“This is just another chance that we can serve our regular customers and the community with an opportunity that everybody enjoys. They can also make a memory that is stress-free with minimal crowds, and it will be a lot of fun making the memory,” Niederman said.
On Sunday, the Santa’s Traveling Workshop is part of the Santa Expeirence, which is in Year 3. There is a charge to see Santa — $50 per family or group. There will be a professional photographer on-site who will provide guests with a printed photo while they visit.
“This year, the Santa Experience will also include making a bag of reindeer food, a special candy treat for every child as well as different photo opportunities around the market,” Niederman said.
Children will also be able to write a letter to Santa and there will be a “Hot Cocoa” craft available. A bonfire will be set up near the market.
How to go
What: Merry Christmas Market with a Sunday Santa Experience at Niederman Family Farm
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday for the market. Santa Experience is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.
Admission: Visiting the market is free; ticket required for the Santa Experience
More info: niedermanfamilyfarm.com
