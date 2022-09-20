Mercy Health, MCORE Foundation offers youth dancer cardiac screenings

More than 350,000 children, teens and adults suffer annually SCA from an undetected heart condition, which can also be caused by a blunt blow to the chest, triggering a fatal heart rhythm—an electrical malfunction—that causes the heart to stop.

SCA is the number one killer of student-athletes and a leading cause of death on school campuses, according to Mercy Health and MCORE. School physicals and history forms miss about 90% of youth at risk. Fainting is the top warning sign of a heart condition.

“We are eager to enlist the support of Mercy Health to inform dancers and parents about the need to screen youth for heart defects,” said Tennenbaum. “More awareness saves lives.”

For more information or to register, go to www.mcorefoundation.org. Limited spaces are available and registration is required.