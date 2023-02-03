Menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon dropped

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will not be charged with aggravated menacing one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Hamilton County Judge Curt Kissinger signed off on the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office motion for dismissal of the probable cause and arrest warrant Friday morning.
Peter Schaffer, Mixon’s agent, had previously said in a statement that the charge was going to be dropped.
Schaffer released this statement to WCPO: “It was a rush to judgment. They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”
The arrest warrant was issued for Mixon Thursday. According to the affidavit, Mixon pointed a firearm at a woman and stated, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’ (sic) get me.”
The offense allegedly happened the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
In a statement, the Bengals said, “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”
When he was in college, Mixon pleaded guilty to an assault charge in 2014 for punching a woman, breaking bones in her face. He was suspended for an entire season following the assault charge.
The 26-year-old just wrapped up his sixth season in Cincinnati. He was an offensive captain for the Bengals and became the first NFL player with 150-plus yards and four or more touchdowns from scrimmage in the first half of a game since 2002 in the team’s season-changing win over the Carolina Panthers in November.
If the Bengals choose to cut Mixon before June 1, it would free up $7.2 million of cap space. After June 1, it would be $10 million.
